Updated March 1st, 2024 at 13:04 IST

Shocking Video Of Man Putting His Hand Inside Lion’s Mouth Goes Viral | WATCH

A video shows a man fearlessly putting his hand in the mouth of a lion. The video went viral, with people replying on the reel with shock.

Garvit Parashar
Video Of Man Putting His Hand Inside Lion’s Mouth
Video Of Man Putting His Hand Inside Lion’s Mouth | Image:Instagram: alikhanakreal
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
A viral video has surfaced on the internet in which a man has placed his hand in the mouth of a lion. This video has created a wave of shocking reactions amongst the followers. The video was shared on Instagram by user @alikhanakreal. It has garnered more than 1 lakh views. It shows how the man playfully places his hand in lion's mouth. 

We have seen many times people being playful around these wild animals, and people have different thoughts on this. And this video adds a new point of debate, although no one was harmed in this video. The lion licked the owner's hands but at no point tried to bite them. This viral video really shows the generic bond between the owner and the lion. 

The user alikhanakreal posted the video and put a caption that read, “Lion Bite Hand in Lion Mouth 🦁❤️” 


People in the comments were surprised by this and replied with confusion. One user commented, “Oh my goodness, what was he even doing?” Another user added, “I rushed to the end of the video.”

 

Published March 1st, 2024 at 13:04 IST

