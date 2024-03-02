Advertisement

South Korea: A woman in south Korea died on the spot due to cardiac arrest. The woman was involved in a bungee jumping sports activity when she suffered a cardiac arrest.

According to an international news agency, the incident occurred on February 26. The woman was in her 60s, the name of the woman is not disclosed.

Woman fell from the height of 80 metres right from the bungee jumping pad. The women hit the rock bottom, hitting on a concrete floor.

This entire episode happened at a sports and recreational facility at the Starfield Anseong Mall in Gyeonggi district.

According to Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police, the bungee cord had a defective cable wire, the police is still investigating the entire matter.

The woman was wearing all the safety gears and equipment while performing the bungee jumping sport. However, the defective cable lead to this tragic event. Woman was rushed to the hospital quickly, but unfortunately could not be saved.

This entire tragic episode raises concern over the safety of people involved in such extreme sports activities.