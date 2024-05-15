Advertisement

Slovakia's parliament came to an abrupt halt on Wednesday, May 15, following reports of a shooting incident that left populist Prime Minister Robert Fico injured and hospitalized.

According to reports from a Slovakian TV station, the 59-year-old prime minister was struck in the stomach when four shots were fired outside the House of Culture in Handlova, located approximately 93 miles northeast of the capital, Bratislava. The shooting occurred while Fico was meeting with supporters in the town.

Suspect has been detained

A suspect has been detained in connection with the incident, as per reports from local authorities.

Deputy Speaker of Parliament Lubos Blaha confirmed the unsettling news during a session on Wednesday and subsequently adjourned parliamentary proceedings until further notice.

The shooting has sent shockwaves through Slovakia, raising concerns about the safety and security of political figures in the country. Investigations into the motive and circumstances behind the attack are currently underway.

Prime Minister Fico's condition remains of utmost concern, as citizens and leaders await updates on his health and recovery.