Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico is in a life-threatening condition, after someone shot him. This information is based on a statement from the Slovak government office in an emailed statement to Reuters.

Fico was conscious when he arrived at a hospital in Handlova, where he received treatment for bullet wounds, according to a spokesperson for the hospital. Subsequently, he was transferred to a higher-level medical facility for further care. The decision to transport Fico to a hospital in Banská Bystrica, rather than the capital city of Bratislava, was made due to logistical considerations, as per a post on his Facebook account.

Fico has been shot in the abdomen

An official from Fico’s Smer party verified to The Guardian that the prime minister had been shot in the abdomen and was undergoing surgery at the time.

The news of the attack prompted reactions from European leaders, expressing shock and solidarity with Fico and his family. European Council President Charles Michel condemned the violence, emphasizing that nothing justifies such attacks, while Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban expressed his shock and offered prayers for Fico’s health and speedy recovery.

The shooting incident has sparked concern and raised questions about the safety and stability of Slovakia.