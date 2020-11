Brazil: Man Marries Himself As Fiancé Breaks Up With Him; Netizens Call It 'the Best News'

In an unimaginable manifestation of self-love, a 33-year-old man from Brazil married himself after his fiancé broke up with him. Diogo Rabelo and Vitor Bueno got engaged in November last year. The two were slated to get married in September 2020. However, after a series of arguments this summer, Vitor decided to leave Diogo in July.

However, instead of calling off his wedding, Diogo decided to go ahead with his big day, except that he would marry himself. Diogo tied the knot with himself on October 16 at a resort in Itacare, Bahia and interestingly 40 out of his 50 guests attended the ceremony.

"Today is one of the happiest days of my life, as I'm with the people I love the most in this life, celebrating what could be a tragedy, but I made it a comedy. I analysed the situation for a month and decided that I had to appreciate and love myself. I kept the ceremony and 40 of my 50 guests came," Diogo was quoted.

He stated that he wants to send out a message that this marriage of his is not that of a victim, adding that he does not depend on a marriage to be happy

Netizens react

A man marries himself after his partner breaks up with him after the engagement.....

He has the most amazing photos with his family literally enjoying crying and everything. YOU GO MAN.

Best news of the day :') — su 🗿 (@bread_jinnie_) November 6, 2020

