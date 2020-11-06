Last Updated:

'V For Vendetta' Trends On Twitter As Netizens Point Similarities between The Film & 2020

'V for Vendetta' started trending on Twitter recently after netizens started pointing out similarities between the film and the real world in 2020. Read on.

v for vendetta

The 2005 film V For Vendetta has emerged to be a prolifically relevant film in 2020. The plot of the film has now gone viral on Twitter and other social media platforms where people are now calling out comparisons between the film and the events taking place in the real world with regards to the ongoing US elections and the rebellion against the government in the states. Whereas, some netizens have also gone on record to claim that the 2005 film was actually a documentary. Check out what netizens are saying:

Netizens react to V for Vendetta plot's similarities with 2020

One Twitter user took to the platform and wrote -"Watching V for Vendetta in 2020 sure does hit different huh These fictional movie characters from ten years ago talking about how devastating it is for the government to allow a virus to kill 80,000 people Cool to know our actual dystopia is 3x worse than movie dystopia" another user by the name @Check_Film_Fant wrote - 'it's The 5th Of November V For Vendetta was a warning to society about fascism and that warning came utterly true this year rewatch it again to see. it is quite literally 2020: The Movie and it is quite literally an absolute masterpiece. we must never forget the 5th Of November'. Check out what netizens are saying about V for Vendetta and 2020's connection below - 

The film is set in a world of turmoil and the USA is no longer a superpower due to its second civil war. A pandemic named 'St Mary's Virus' has also eloped over the world. Fans of the film pointed out that it is eerily similar to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the face of fascism being showcased upfront by world leaders. 

The parallels between the real world and the film were enough to trigger a wide conversation on Twitter. Netizens also stated that the setting of the movie was based in 2020's 'dystopian world.'

 

 

