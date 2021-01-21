Brazil's Bolsonaro Writes A Letter To Biden, Emphasises On Brazil-US Trade Relations

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro wrote a letter congratulating the US President Joe Biden on Wednesday. He said that Brazil-US relations are "long-lasting, solid and based on noble values" including defence and individual liberties. According to the copy of the letter shared by the Brazilian embassy in the United States, Bolsonaro also said that he is a "long-time admirer" of the US and noted that he had been rectifying the doings of the previous government since coming to power.

Following the historic inauguration of the 46th US President, Bolsonaro expressed his hope of both nations pursuing a broad free trade agreement under the Biden administration. Bolsonaro’s government was a close ally to former Republican US President Donald Trump and had even refused to accept Biden’s election victory weeks after the November 3 presidential elections. He only accepted the Democrat leader’s win after 42 days.

Brazil President wrote, “I congratulate Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States of America. The relations between Brazil and the United States are long-lasting, solid and based on noble values, such as the defence of democracy and individual liberties. I remain committed and ready to work for the prosperity of our nations and the well-being of our citizens.”

“To mark this date, I addressed a letter to the President of the US, Joe Biden, congratulating him on taking office and presenting my vision for an excellent future for the Brazil-US partnership,” he added.

pic.twitter.com/eJdNEMW54o — Embassy of Brazil in the USA 🇧🇷 (@BrazilinUSA) January 20, 2021

Read - 'Hugely Positive News': World Leaders Hail Joe Biden's Decision To Rejoin Paris Agreement

Read - Biden's Inauguration: From Gaga's Outfit To Brooks Hugging, Here Are Some Lighter Moments

PM Modi congratulates Biden, Harris

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Joe Biden on being sworn-in and wished him a successful term. PM Modi also expressed his desire to work with Biden on elevating the India-US strategic partnership. Further PM Modi also congratulated Kamala Harris as she was sworn-in as the 49th Vice President of the United States by calling it a historic occasion. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said that he is 'looking forward to interacting with her to make India-USA relations more robust'.

My best wishes for a successful term in leading USA as we stand united and resilient in addressing common challenges and advancing global peace and security. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 20, 2021

Congratulations to @KamalaHarris on being sworn-in as @VP. It is a historic occasion. Looking forward to interacting with her to make India-USA relations more robust. The India-USA partnership is beneficial for our planet. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 20, 2021

Read - China Hopes Biden Will Repair Sino-US Relations

Read - 'New Breakthrough': Taiwan Invited To US Inauguration For The First Time Since 1979