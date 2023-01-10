Brazil's President Lula Casts Doubt On Role Of Police After Rioters Storm Govt Buildings

Brazil's President Luiz Inácio "Lula" da Silva has publicly accused the country's security forces of negligence and collusion with far-right protesters who breached government buildings and caused havoc over the weekend. The protesters, who support former President Jair Bolsonaro, besieged the Supreme Court, presidential palace, and Congress in Brasilia, calling for the military to intervene and oust the leftist President Lula da Silva. In a meeting with governors on Monday, Lula stated that both the police and intelligence agencies in Brasilia had neglected potential threats and failed to properly respond to the situation, as per a report from CNN news.

He also vowed to investigate who financed the protesters and suggested that the footage of the attack showed police officers talking to the attackers and implied that there was "an explicit connivance of the police with the demonstrators". The Brazilian government is currently investigating the incident and officials have not ruled out the possibility of collusion between security forces and the protesters. Paulo Pimenta, Brazil's Presidential Communications Minister, stated that the ease with which the protesters entered government buildings suggests that some level of facilitation was involved. He also pointed out that the main doors to Congress and the presidential palace were not broken, which further supports the idea of collusion.

Brazil's Supreme Court has removed Bolosonaro ally from the post of governor

In response to the events, the Brazilian Supreme Court temporarily removed Ibaneis Rocha, the Governor of the Federal District, from his post for three months. Rocha, an ally of Bolsonaro, has been serving as the governor of the Federal District, which includes the capital of Brasilia. Prior to his removal, Rocha fired the former head of security for the Federal District, raising suspicions about possible involvement of government officials in the attack. These developments have added to the uncertainty and turmoil in Brazil and have highlighted the deep political divisions and potential for further violence and unrest in the country. The government is investigating the situation and taking steps to address the security failures and prevent any similar incidents in the future.