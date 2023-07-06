Peru's Ubinas Volcano Spews Smoke & Ash, Emergency Declared In Moquegua

Peru on Wednesday announced a state of emergency in the Moquegua region due to the ongoing activity of the Ubinas volcano. The volcano has been spewing ash and numerous explosions have been recorded in the past two days.

Council of Ministers of Peru President Alberto Otarola declared the emergency, stating that the Ubinas volcano has entered an "eruptive process". The declaration was approved in a cabinet meeting with President Dina Boluarte, Peru's Council of Ministers wrote on Twitter. The eruption is likely to impact approximately 2,000 people living in the vicinity.

As a precautionary measure, residents have been advised to remain indoors to prevent inhaling the ash. This advisory will be in effect for the next two months. The ash from the volcano has covered houses and streets in nearby villages.

Watch:

#Peru: A state of emergency has been declared after the explosion of the #Ubinas #volcano pic.twitter.com/UwqM6m0A4d — Congratent Intel (@Congratent) July 5, 2023

On Tuesday, the Ubinas volcano, located in the southern Andean region, began emitting ash onto the surrounding villages. This volcano has been inactive since 2019. The ash plume reaches an altitude of approximately 5,000 metres (16,404 feet) and is carried by the wind to nearby villages. In 2019, the ash even reached neighbouring Bolivia.

The Ubinas volcano is part of a group of seven volcanoes in southern Peru located within a volcanic zone that extends from southern Peru to northern Chile.

The affected area is situated within the "Ring of Fire," a region encompassing the edges of the Pacific Ocean that is renowned for its volcanic activity and seismic events, such as earthquakes.

At present, local authorities have not issued evacuation orders for residents, but federal agencies are making preparations by setting up shelters.

During the eruption of Ubinas in 2019, hundreds of people were evacuated from the area. Historical records indicate that Ubinas has experienced around 25 eruptions since 1550. The regions of Moquegua, Arequipa, and Tacna, along with their neighbouring areas, are home to approximately 40 volcanoes, with the majority of them currently dormant.

During the eruption of Ubinas in 2019, hundreds of people were evacuated from the area. Historical records indicate that Ubinas has experienced around 25 eruptions since 1550. The regions of Moquegua, Arequipa, and Tacna, along with their neighboring areas, are home to approximately 40 volcanoes, with the majority of them currently dormant.