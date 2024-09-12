Published 16:50 IST, September 12th 2024
Sri Lanka's Opposition Leader Says The Rich Will Pay More If He Becomes President Next Week
Sri Lanka’s opposition leader contesting the presidential election next week said Thursday that if he comes to power he will renegotiate with the International Monetary Fund the 2022 economic reforms package to ensure that the rich pay more taxes and the poor see their conditions improve.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Sajith Premadasa | Image: AP
