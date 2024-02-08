Advertisement

In a powerful address at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made a compelling case for continued international support in the face of Russia's ongoing aggression. Received with a standing ovation, his speech served as a clarion call to action, emphasizing not only the plight of Ukraine but also the global ramifications of Putin's war.

Zelensky, his trademark black jumper a symbol of defiance, asserted that Putin's miscalculation, fueled by misinterpretations of Western caution, had plunged the world into a vortex of suffering. According to a report from The Guardian, he emphasized the futility of appeasement, stating, "Every 'do not escalate' sounded like 'you will prevail' to Putin. Because of 'don't escalate', lives were lost."

Defeat Putin, Ensure a Safer World, says Zelensky

"One man has stolen at least 13 years of peace, replacing them with pain, pain, pain and crisis that impact the entire world," Zelensky declared. His words resonated with attendees, prompting Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, to echo his sentiment.

Strong Backing from the EU

Von der Leyen offered unwavering support, stating, "Ukraine can prevail in this war but we must continue to empower their resistance." Recognizing the immense burden shouldered by Ukrainians, she pledged, "Ukrainians need predictable financing throughout 2024 and beyond. They need a sufficient and sustained supply of weapons to defend Ukraine and regain its rightful territory."

A Beacon of Hope

This unwavering backing extends beyond immediate military and financial aid. The EU has initiated accession talks with Ukraine, signaling a long-term commitment to the nation's future. "EU membership will be Ukraine's historic achievement," declared von der Leyen, offering a glimpse of a brighter future built on shared values and collective strength.