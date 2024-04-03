Taiwan Earthquake: 2 Indians Reported Missing, Search Operation Underway

Advertisement

Following the devastating earthquake that shook Taiwan on Wednesday, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake, concerns have emerged about the whereabouts of two Indian nationals. The missing individuals, a man and a woman, were last seen in the vicinity of Taroko Gorge, near the earthquake's epicenter.

Search and rescue operations have been launched to locate the missing duo, as confirmed by sources familiar with the situation. The earthquake, described as the strongest in 25 years, claimed at least nine lives and left over 1,000 others injured.

The devastating earthquake in Taiwan

The epicenter of the quake was situated off the coast of rural and mountainous Hualien County, where numerous buildings suffered severe structural damage, some leaning precariously at alarming angles with their ground floors crushed.

Despite being over 150 kilometers away from the epicenter, Taipei, the capital city, experienced significant tremors. Older buildings shed tiles, prompting schools to evacuate students to open spaces, providing them with protective helmets. Images emerged of children shielding themselves with textbooks amidst ongoing aftershocks.

Rescue teams have been deployed across Hualien, employing excavators to stabilize damaged structures and search for potential survivors trapped under rubble. The tally of missing, trapped, or stranded individuals remains fluid as authorities continue to receive updates and work tirelessly to assist those in distress.

Amidst the chaos, harrowing firsthand accounts surfaced, with residents describing the intense fear induced by the earthquake. Hsien-hsuen Keng, a Taipei resident, recounted being shaken to tears by the unprecedented intensity of the tremors.

The earthquake and subsequent aftershocks triggered landslides, causing extensive damage to roads, bridges, and tunnels. Additionally, minor structural damage was reported at significant landmarks, including the national legislature and sections of the main airport in Taoyuan.