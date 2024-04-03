×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 22:17 IST

Taiwan Earthquake: 2 Indians Reported Missing, Search Operation Underway

Two Indians are reported to be missing after the earthquake that ravaged Taiwan.

Reported by: Isha Bhandari
Taiwan Earthquake
Taiwan Earthquake: 2 Indians Reported Missing, Search Operation Underway | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Following the devastating earthquake that shook Taiwan on Wednesday, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake, concerns have emerged about the whereabouts of two Indian nationals. The missing individuals, a man and a woman, were last seen in the vicinity of Taroko Gorge, near the earthquake's epicenter.

Search and rescue operations have been launched to locate the missing duo, as confirmed by sources familiar with the situation. The earthquake, described as the strongest in 25 years, claimed at least nine lives and left over 1,000 others injured.

Advertisement

The devastating earthquake in Taiwan

The epicenter of the quake was situated off the coast of rural and mountainous Hualien County, where numerous buildings suffered severe structural damage, some leaning precariously at alarming angles with their ground floors crushed.

Advertisement

Despite being over 150 kilometers away from the epicenter, Taipei, the capital city, experienced significant tremors. Older buildings shed tiles, prompting schools to evacuate students to open spaces, providing them with protective helmets. Images emerged of children shielding themselves with textbooks amidst ongoing aftershocks.

Rescue teams have been deployed across Hualien, employing excavators to stabilize damaged structures and search for potential survivors trapped under rubble. The tally of missing, trapped, or stranded individuals remains fluid as authorities continue to receive updates and work tirelessly to assist those in distress.

Advertisement

Amidst the chaos, harrowing firsthand accounts surfaced, with residents describing the intense fear induced by the earthquake. Hsien-hsuen Keng, a Taipei resident, recounted being shaken to tears by the unprecedented intensity of the tremors.

The earthquake and subsequent aftershocks triggered landslides, causing extensive damage to roads, bridges, and tunnels. Additionally, minor structural damage was reported at significant landmarks, including the national legislature and sections of the main airport in Taoyuan.

Advertisement

Published April 3rd, 2024 at 22:17 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sanjay Singh released from Tihar jail

AAP MP Sanjay Singh

6 minutes ago
DC vs KKR

IPL 2024, DC vs KKR Live

7 minutes ago
Man In Noida Got Late For Office After Electric Scooter Starts ‘Update'

Electric Scooter Update

14 minutes ago
Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea board

15 minutes ago
ABCD Anybody Can Dance

Dance Moves Of Prabhudeva

22 minutes ago
Sumit Nagal

Nagal wins Marrakesh Open

23 minutes ago
12th Fail

Popular Films Of Vikrant

24 minutes ago
Women Footballers Accuse Drunken AIFF Official of Assaulting Them in Hotel Room

AIFF closes probe

33 minutes ago
Sanjay Nirupam

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

34 minutes ago
telecom towers

DoT delays spectrum aucti

40 minutes ago
Alanna Panday

Alanna's Pregnancy Looks

41 minutes ago
Taiwan Earthquake

Taiwan Earthquake

an hour ago
5 Dead After Fire Engulfs Chemical Factory In Telangana's Sangareddy

Telangana

an hour ago
smriti irani and rahul gandhi

Smriti Irani Attacks RaGa

an hour ago
Mukkamaar Brings The Power Of Thousands Of Girls This Women's Day

Mukkamaar Honours Women

an hour ago
Police vehicle attacked at a police station in Shillong

Police Vehicle Attacked

an hour ago
Madhya Pradesh High Court grants divorce to man for cruelty after wife employs tutoring tactics to misguide daughter.

IPC section 498A

an hour ago
Cloud Security

World Cloud Security Day

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. MI take note-worthy step to PUNISH Ishan Kishan over indiscipline

    Sports 5 hours ago

  2. MI captain Hardik Pandya's decision-making called out by even Brett Lee

    Sports 7 hours ago

  3. KL Rahul WARNS everyone, reveals how TERRIFYING Mayank Yadav really is

    Sports 10 hours ago

  4. 'Stop what you're doing & watch him bowl': Mayank Yadav mesmerizes world

    Sports 11 hours ago

  5. Delhi Court Directs AAP MP Sanjay Singh to Keep Phone Location On | LIVE

    India News11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo