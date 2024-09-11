sb.scorecardresearch
Published 16:29 IST, September 11th 2024

The 1st General Election Ballots are Going in the Mail as Presidential Contest Nears

The first general election ballots for the presidential race are going out Wednesday as Alabama officials begin mailing them to absentee voters with the Nov. 5 contest less than two months away.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris participate during an ABC News presidential debate
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris participate during an ABC News presidential debate | Image: AP
