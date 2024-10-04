Published 08:19 IST, October 4th 2024
Toll Rises to 9 in Israeli Strikes in Beirut as Troops Battle Hezbollah in Southern Lebanon
Israel is also conducting a ground incursion into Lebanon against Hezbollah, while also conducting strikes in Gaza that killed dozens, including children.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Israeli strike in Beirut killed 9 health and rescue workers | Image: AP
