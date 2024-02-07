TV Reporter Slaps Herself On Live TV, Video Goes Viral

Advertisement

An Australian TV reporter found herself making headlines for an unexpected reason, she slapped herself on live television. The incident occurred during a live broadcast covering the recent flooding in Brisbane.

Andrea Crothers, a reporter for Australian news channel, attempted to fly away a mosquito but ended up delivering a surprisingly forceful slap to her own face.

Advertisement

The Unfortunate Mosquito Encounter:

While reporting on the floods in Brisbane, Andrea Crothers had an unexpected visitor, a mosquito that decided to make its presence known on live television. In an attempt to rid herself of the annoying insect, Crothers moved her hand, only to miss and deliver a slap to her own face.

Advertisement

The moment was captured on camera, complete with the audible impact picked up by her microphone.

The On-Air Reaction:

Advertisement

Immediately following the self-inflicted slap, Andrea Crothers, clearly under duress, ran off camera, flailing her arms as the mosquito continued its unwelcome attack. The unexpected incident not only surprised viewers but also left her colleagues amused, with host Karl Stefanovic addressing the situation humorously.

Colleagues Find Amusement:

Despite the apparent distress caused by the mosquito attack, Andrea Crothers' colleagues found the incident rather amusing. Karl Stefanovic, one of the hosts, remarked on the incident, highlighting Crothers' dedication to her reporting on the floodwaters in Brisbane.

Advertisement

The lighthearted response from the studio team set the tone for the aftermath of the viral moment.

Fashionable Solution:

Advertisement

In a surprising twist, the day after the viral slap incident, Andrea Crothers embraced the situation with humor. During a live broadcast, she appeared on camera donning a mesh headpiece, jokingly stating that it was approved by human resources.

She assured her viewers that she was okay and even made light of the situation by mentioning worker's compensation for punching herself in the face. Viewers from comment section found the mesh headpiece to be quite fashionable, comparing it to an accessory.

Advertisement