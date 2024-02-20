English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 20th, 2024 at 10:06 IST

Two Israeli Air Strikes Hit Southern Lebanon Causing Massive Fire, 14 Injured

Smoke was seen billowing across the entire area as the Israeli strikes were carried out near the southern port city of Sidon.

Digital Desk
Lebanon
Israeli airstrikes hitting southern Lebanon. | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Israel on Monday launched at least two airstrikes that hit the southern Lebanon, causing massive fire at a hangar close to the main coastal highway. Israel said that its military targetted Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah movement arms depot. Smoke was seen billowing across the entire area as the Israeli strikes were carried out near the southern port city of Sidon. The incident is being categorised as  one of the largest attacks near a major city.

As many as 14 people were wounded, the Lebanese state media said. Earlier this month, Israeli drone struck a car in the north of Sidon, killing at least two people and wounding two others. A commander of the Palestinian militant group Hamas was also killed in the strike. While the onslaught of the Israel-Hamas war witnessed intense fighting on the frontier, the strikes were now being conducted 30 kilometres (20 miles) from the nearest Israeli boundary.

Advertisement

Syrian and Palestinian workers among injured

A Lebanon's state-run National News Agency (NNA) said that the strike hit a warehouse where tyres and electricity generators were manufactured. As the attack occurred in the vicinity of the factory, as many as ”14 were wounded, most of them Syrian and Palestinian workers.” Two emergency responders were at the scene putting out the fire at the warehouse.

Israel’s deepest strike on Lebanon was on January 2 that took out Hamas commander Saleh Arouri in Beirut. Israeli army said that the "fighter jets struck two Hezbollah weapons storage facilities adjacent to the city of Sidon,” according to a statement. "The strike was carried out in response to the launch of a UAV (drone) toward the Lower Galilee in northern Israel," it added. A drone was launched by Hezbollah earlier in the day, the Israeli military said, prompting a response.

Advertisement

Condemning the drone strikes inside Lebanon, country’s foreign ministry urged the international community to stop the "ongoing" Israeli attacks and to pressure Israel "to stop its provocative attempts to lure Lebanon into a war that (Beirut) is seeking to prevent.”

Advertisement

Published February 20th, 2024 at 10:06 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Media assaulted

10 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Works Out In Gym

12 hours ago
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Exit

12 hours ago
Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal In Gym Session

12 hours ago
Esha Deol

Esha Exits Airport

12 hours ago
BhumI Pednekar

Bhumi In Co-ord Set

12 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri's Stylish Look

12 hours ago
Diya-Dalan Wedding

Diya-Dalan Wedding Day

12 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Sonam-Anand Turn Heads

12 hours ago
Actor Suriya

Suriya's Day Out With Son

12 hours ago
Suresh Raina's son Rio batting in nets

Raina's son bats in nets

13 hours ago
Esha Deol

Esha's Trendy Look

17 hours ago
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Ankita In Cream Saree

18 hours ago
Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Snapped

18 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika t BAFTA Award

18 hours ago
Fans Cheer For Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh's Fans Cheer

18 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini Stuns In Kurta

19 hours ago
World News Today

60 Seconds News Wrap

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Homebuyers' properties safe from builder insolvency fallout

    Business News16 minutes ago

  2. Kotak’s boardroom rejig hints at succession pain

    Business News17 minutes ago

  3. Tejashwi Yadav to Begin 'Jan Vishwas Yatra' Today

    India News17 minutes ago

  4. WWE RAW Results: Bloodline run interference as roads lead to EC in Perth

    Sports 25 minutes ago

  5. Namma Metro Services Partially Affected on Purple Line Due to Tech Snag

    India News28 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo