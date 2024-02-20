Advertisement

Israel on Monday launched at least two airstrikes that hit the southern Lebanon, causing massive fire at a hangar close to the main coastal highway. Israel said that its military targetted Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah movement arms depot. Smoke was seen billowing across the entire area as the Israeli strikes were carried out near the southern port city of Sidon. The incident is being categorised as one of the largest attacks near a major city.

As many as 14 people were wounded, the Lebanese state media said. Earlier this month, Israeli drone struck a car in the north of Sidon, killing at least two people and wounding two others. A commander of the Palestinian militant group Hamas was also killed in the strike. While the onslaught of the Israel-Hamas war witnessed intense fighting on the frontier, the strikes were now being conducted 30 kilometres (20 miles) from the nearest Israeli boundary.

Syrian and Palestinian workers among injured

A Lebanon's state-run National News Agency (NNA) said that the strike hit a warehouse where tyres and electricity generators were manufactured. As the attack occurred in the vicinity of the factory, as many as ”14 were wounded, most of them Syrian and Palestinian workers.” Two emergency responders were at the scene putting out the fire at the warehouse.

Israel’s deepest strike on Lebanon was on January 2 that took out Hamas commander Saleh Arouri in Beirut. Israeli army said that the "fighter jets struck two Hezbollah weapons storage facilities adjacent to the city of Sidon,” according to a statement. "The strike was carried out in response to the launch of a UAV (drone) toward the Lower Galilee in northern Israel," it added. A drone was launched by Hezbollah earlier in the day, the Israeli military said, prompting a response.

Condemning the drone strikes inside Lebanon, country’s foreign ministry urged the international community to stop the "ongoing" Israeli attacks and to pressure Israel "to stop its provocative attempts to lure Lebanon into a war that (Beirut) is seeking to prevent.”