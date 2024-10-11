Published 19:59 IST, October 11th 2024
Two Terrorists Behind 2021 Bus Attack on Chinese Engineers Shot Dead in Pakistan
Two masterminds of the 2021 attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, in which nine Chinese engineers were killed, were shot dead in Pakistan's Punjab.
World News
Reported by: Digital Desk
Two terrorists behind 2021 Bus attack on Chinese Engineers shot dead in Pakistan | Image: Representative Image
