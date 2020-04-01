13-year-old British Boy Dies After Contracting Coronavirus

The deadly coronavirus disease has claimed more than 42,000 lives across the globe. Recently, a 13-year-old boy died in the UK after he was tested positive for COVID-19 at King's College Hospital in London. The news was confirmed by the hospital officials. Ismail Mohamed Abdulwahab's family on March 31 reportedly said that the child had no underlying illnesses. It is considered to be Britain’s youngest confirmed death so far.

According to the reports, the Abdulwahab's family said that he started showing virus symptoms and had difficulties in breathing before he was taken to the hospital. The family further said that as soon as he was brought to the hospital, he was immediately put on a ventilator followed by an induced coma. Later he could not survive and breathed his last on March 31 morning.

Nathalie MacDermott, one of the lecturers at the hospital reportedly said that children are less likely to suffer severe COVID-19 infection than older adults and this highlights the importance of us taking strict precautions to reduce the spread of infection in the UK and worldwide. On March 31, the UK announced 381 deaths from coronavirus disease within 24 hours, making it the highest figure in the country since the commencement of the epidemic, bringing the death toll to 1,789.

Earlier on March 31, a 12-year-old girl lost her life in Belgium due to the deadly disease, making her the first youngest victim in Europe to fall prey to such a dangerous disease.

Construction of interior hospital in UK

The construction of a new 4,000-bed hospital in London is underway as the UK expands its health service in an attempt to cope up with the number of people expected to be affected by the coronavirus. The ExCeL Centre in London has been turned into the temporary NHS Nightingale Hospital and is due to open later this week. As per reports, Ruth May, Chief Nursing Officer for England said that the National Health Service is working tirelessly and rigorously to make sure that the hospital is ready within the time period so that it could be possibly used to combat the global pandemic.

(Image credit: AP)