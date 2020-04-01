Juhi Chawla Opens Up About Her Experience In London With Indian High Commission

The current coronavirus outbreak has led many filmmakers to put a hold on their shooting. All of the Bollywood actors are quarantining inside their homes right now. Actor Juhi Chawla is doing the same as well. However, she recently opened up about an incident in London where she was holidaying earlier last month.

Juhi Chawla shares her experience amid the coronavirus outbreak

Juhi Chawla spent several weeks to plan a perfect holiday for her family across Europe. However, her trip had to be cut down due to the coronavirus outbreak across the continent. The actor headed to Austria with her family on March 1, 2020.

While talking about her experience, Juhi Chawla added that when she reached her first destination, Austria, the country was almost closing. She added that her family either had a choice to stay there or come back. They had already planned to fly to London once they are finished with their visit in Austria.

So Juhi Chawla said that her family decided to come back to London to have a nice holiday. However, by around mid-March, things started falling apart in London as well. The government had added several restrictions for international flights coming to India. This surely left Juhi Chawla and her family in a worrisome situation.

However, the actor added that she approached the High Commission of India in London for help. She added that the government officials assured her that she would be travelling safely. Juhi Chawla landed back in Mumbai on March 20, 2020.

Since then the actor has been quarantining herself at her Mumbai house. The actor has been sharing several updates through her social media regularly. She has also contributed to various charitable organisations to help the ones affected with coronavirus.

