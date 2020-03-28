James Bond Guns Stolen From London House, Collection Included 'Die Another Day' Pistols

A collection of guns that were used in James Bond movies have been stolen from a house in London, international media reported. The 'irreplaceable and distinctive collection’ included five deactivated guns, including Beretta cheetah and Tomcat pistols from Die Another day and the Walther PPK handgun which featured in A view to kill. In addition to the aforementioned, a Smith & Wesson .44 Magnum that featured in Live and Let Die, and a Llama .22-calibre handgun from Die Another Day have been reported stolen.

According to reports, the robbery which took place in Enfield, North London was committed by three white males who fled in their “silver vehicles”. The Metropolitan police were called as the burglary was still on but the intruders fled before the police arrived.

The total worth of firearms was more than £100,000 (about $111,229) as per international media reports. Talking about the burglary, Detective Paul Ridley said that the stolen firearms were very distinctive and bespoke to particular Bond movies. He added that they will almost certainly be recognised by the public and any potential buyer.

Following the robbery, the authorities have urged citizens to report immediately if they come across the buglers, or find the items or are offered them for sale.

UK lauds medics amid coronavirus pandemic

Following India's footsteps, citizens of the United Kingdom also came out in huge numbers on Thursday to appreciate the NHS staff working amid the coronavirus crisis. In a coordinated event - 'Clap For Our Carers' - UK citizens stood on their doorsteps or open windows at 8 pm (local time) and clapped in unison to applaud the efforts of the NHS workers, who have been working throughout the pandemic risking their own lives.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and chancellor Rishi Sunak also stood outside the PM's Downing Street office to applaud the NHS workers, pharmacists, doctors, nurses, and the emergency workers.

