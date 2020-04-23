Gaurav Gera Writes A Heartfelt Note About Saving A Baby Parrot And Netizens Love It

Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin fame Gaurav Gera never fails to impress fans with his comedy videos on Instagram. His perfect comic timing is much loved by his followers. However, his recent post has something different in store for his fans as it narrates an emotional story with a touch of comedy to it. Taking to Instagram, Gaurav Gera shared how he saved the life of a parrot who was attacked by a crow.

The picture shared by Gaurav Gera has a little parrot standing at the corner while food and water are served to him. The little parrot is also surrounded by toys to play with. Gaurav Gera narrated the entire story about how he saved the parrot by writing a heartfelt note. The note had a comedy touch to it that made fans laugh. Gaurav's good deed was much appreciated by his fans.

Have a look at Gaurav Gera’s post here:

A lot of fans praised the comedian for his noble work. They expressed their appreciation by dropping adorable comments on his post. Have a look at how fans are reacting here:

Gaurav Gera aptly knows how to make people burst out in laughter with his funny videos on Instagram. The comedian is famous for dressing up as a woman in these videos. Here is taking a look at some of Gaurav Gera’s funny videos that will drive away your lockdown blues.

