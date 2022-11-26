A Queen-less Christmas: Here's How The Royals Will Mark Holiday After Elizabeth's Death

This year’s Christmas will be slightly different for Britain’s Royal Family, who will be celebrating the holiday for the first time since Queen Elizabeth’s demise earlier in September. Nonetheless, a royal Christmas will be hosted by King Charles at the grand Sandringham estate, The Mirror reported while citing a confirmation by Buckingham Palace.

According to the outlet, the monarch, along with Queen Consort Camilla, will celebrate Christmas with the rest of the family members including the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children. Charles’ siblings Princess Anne and Prince Edward are also expected to be a part of the celebration.

Sandringham was decided as the venue by the King earlier this year, as the estate has often witnessed such celebrations in the past which were hosted by Queen Elizabeth II. The Royal Family celebrating the holiday at the country house comes after a two-year hiatus, as the Royals marked two Christmases at Windsor Castle due to constraints posed by the pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

What will this year's royal Christmas look like?

Last month, The Mirror reported that King Charles will also be inviting his son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle. However, the pair are unlikely to attend the due to severed ties with the Royal Family. "The Queen’s death means that there won’t be as much pressure to have all of the family together which is good because it seems Harry and Meghan won’t be present," biographer Angela Levin, who is also a royal expert, told The Sun.

“Harry and Meghan aren't coming which I think will be a huge relief for the rest of the family. The family will want to make it a very positive day after the Queen’s death and I think the Sussexes' presence would most certainly dampen that,” Levin added.

Usually, the Royals begin Christmas by visiting the St Mary Magdalene Church, followed by a grand family lunch. Around 3 pm, members of the family watch the televised address, which will be delivered by King Charles this year and will likely consist of a remembrance of his mother. While the Royals will be at the Sandringham estate for the most part, Windsor Castle will also illuminate with the festive spirit, thanks to the 20ft tree placed in St George's Hall that has been adorned with 3,000 lights and purple ribbons.