Alpacas Named Ant And Dec Left Behind In Car Park After Owners Forget Them

A British couple in the United Kingdom forgot their two alpacas in a Travelodge car park located in Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire in England, leaving them stranded for eight hours. The two alpacas named Ant and Dec were part of a show that took place in the month of August. The owners left them behind in a trailer while they went out shopping. However, when they returned, they headed back home, forgetting about their two animals.

Couple forget Alpacas in the car park

According to reports, the English couple realised that they had left behind Ant and Dec while they were on the motorway. However, the employees at the Travelodge took care of Ant and Dec till the time the rightful owners returned. A representative of Travelodge, Shakila Ahmed, said that the couple had gone to the town to shop, had lunch, headed back home; they realised that they had left behind Ant and Dec only after they had travelled some 30 odd miles on the motorway. Shakila further added that the staff had to take care of the Alpacas to make sure that they did not go through any trouble.

According to reports, employees across 571 Travelodge hotels had come across various things placed under the lost and found category. For example an Aston Martin, a gingerbread village and a celebrity autograph book. Shakila also said that wedding props such as a flower wall, palm trees, a 5ft floral unicorn, and a Tiffany ring, have also been found in hotel rooms.

Shakila Ahmed said that guests on business stays have also left behind things such as business papers, valueable itemd and lucky charms. She gave an example of a Bonsai tree that had been passed down three generations and a new identity artwork. She went on to say that the reason why people forget to take their things is that they are always in a hurry and do not manage their time properly.

(With inputs from agencies)