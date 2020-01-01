Animals At Guwahati Zoo Are Beating The Cold With Heaters And Paddy Straws

As the cold wave in India is on a rise, authorities in Guwahati Zoo have placed heaters to keep the animal enclosures warm. Guwahati Zoo has placed heaters outside tigers and lions enclosures to keep the bone-chilling winter winds away. The recent changes were part of the special arrangements done at the Assam State Zoo Cum Botanical Garden.

Winter retreat for animals

Meanwhile, deer and other animals at the zoo had to keep their bodies warm by paddy straws. Zoo official Praveen while talking to the media said that heaters are placed outside the enclosures of lions and tigers, they were not kept for deer and other animals because heaters are not good for their bodies and hence the zoo used paddy straws to keep the temperature under control.

Assam: Special arrangements have been made at Assam State Zoo Cum Botanical Garden in Guwahati in view of cold weather. Heater facilities in enclosure for tigers and lions, and paddy straw for deer & other animals have been put in place. pic.twitter.com/1sUj8uo5Od — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2019

The respite from the cold wave in Delhi is not expected anytime soon and people are getting ready to battle the harsh winter with some innovative ideas. Last week a picture of an auto driver went viral where he has put a bubble wrap to safeguard his passengers from the cold winds of Delhi. The auto driver created a wall with the bubble wrap to help prevent the wind from entering the back seat.

Entire north India is gripped by the extreme cold this winter season with temperature in the capital city falling as low as 2.4 degrees Celcius. According to Meteorological Department, Delhi on December 28 recorded the coldest day of the season. In fact, this is the second coldest winter Delhi has witnessed since 1901. Entire north India is gripped by the chilled Himalayan winds coming down from the north and moving towards the east.

