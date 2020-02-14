Andrew Neil Takes A Dig At UK PM Boris Johnson Over HS2 High-speed Railway

British television presenter Andrew Neil took another jibe at Prime Minister Boris Johnson when he sarcastically criticised his controversial HS2 high-speed railway project. Neil during the introduction to Wednesday night's edition of his show said that the HS2 is safe in Prime Minister's hand as his other infrastructure investments, highlighting the unfinished Crossrail, the Boris bus, the cable car, the garden bridge, the new airport, and the water cannon.

Neil's takedown of UK PM

Before Boris Johnson was elected the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Andrew Neil took on the Conservative leader when he refused to appear on his show despite every other party leader having already done so. Video of Andrew Neil taking down the British PM for the refusal had gone viral on social media at the time with people slamming Jonson for running scared. On Wednesday, Neil decided to take down the Prime Minister again and this time the video that was shared on Twitter has garnered more than 2,00,000 views.

Andrew in the video can be heard saying, "Other than Crossrail, the Boris bus, the cable car, the garden bridge, the new airport, and the water cannon, just look at what he’s done for our infrastructure. I think we can all agree HS2 is safe in the PM’s hands."

This is what you get when you dodge an interview.... The truth, brilliant @afneil I only hope Dave from Bolton is watching https://t.co/xZGH7iNz8B — Rodders 🚩🌹🏴‍☠️ (@rodjgrimmer) February 12, 2020

Obviously @afneil's occasionally ludicrous himself, but life is complicated. This is sensational. https://t.co/DU6qLVYK5L — Andy Bodfish (@AndyBodfish) February 12, 2020

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday announced a cabinet reshuffle and is expected to appoint a new minister to oversee the building of the HS2 rail line. Several high-profile MPs have been sent to backbenches after being stripped off their ministerial posts. Some of those are former finance minister Sajid Javid, Northern Ireland secretary Julian Smith, business secretary Andrea Leadsom, environment secretary Theresa Villiers and housing minister Esther McVey.

