The talks around whether the iconic Big Ben should ring out for Brexit is becoming intense as now the Parliamentary authorities have estimated the cost to be over £500,000. Big Ben has been mostly silent since restoration work began in 2017. The authorities reportedly said that the workers in the tower floor who used to look after the bell have been removed and the ringing devices have been taken out and now putting it all up back together would cost a fortune.

However, according to international media reports, on January 17, big budget to boot the bong for Brexit came in as public cash donations flooded for a celebratory peal. UK PM Johnson also chimed into the debate by proposing a crowdfunding campaign that keeps taxpayers from getting stuck paying around £500,000 a bong. The GoFundMe campaign has also attracted nearly £220,000 in just over a day to get the bell ring on Brexit day even though the House of Commons Commission cited the crowdfunding as a breach in rules on financial donations.

According to international reports, the lawmakers do not support the idea of Big Ben sounding after being told that it would cost a fortune. Parliament's spokesperson also reportedly said that there “may be potential difficulties” in accepting money from the public. Nigel Farage, a leading campaigner for Brexit in the 2016 referendum has reportedly accused the Conservative government of being “embarrassed by Brexit and not proud of it.”

Furthermore, MP Mark Francois also said that it was “inconceivable” that the world-famous clock would not be used to marks such a moment. As per some international reports, there has also been speculation of a plot by anti-Brexit “remainers” to inflate the estimated costs of 'Big Ben's bongs'. Pro-Brexit people have also raised questions about why the bell broke its silence for Remembrance Sunday and New Year's Eve but not for Brexit.

