Birmingham Stabbings: Police Declares 'major Incident', Several Injured

UK Police have declared a “major incident” on September 6 after getting reports of multiple stabbings in the Birmingham city centre at approximately 12:30 AM (local time). West Midlands Police informed that on their swift response, they found a number of other stabbings took place in the area shortly after that. In the official statement, law enforcement officials have confirmed that several people have been wounded and as per the latest update, all emergency services are currently in place to provide medical assistance.

The West Midlands Police has said that they are still working in a bid to establish what has exactly happened in Birmingham and have urged people to not dissipate speculations related to the incident. While calling for all British citizens to be calm and vigilant, they have informed about greater police presence in the area.

Birmingham stabbings: Police issues statement

West Midland Police said in a statement, “We are aware of a number of injured people, but at the moment we are not in a position to say how many or how serious. However, all emergency services are working together at the scene, and making sure that those who are injured receive medical care.”

“The emergency services have well-rehearsed plans for dealing with major incidents. Our response is ongoing in Birmingham city centre and will be for some time. Cordons are in place, and there are some road closures,” it added.

#UPDATE | We can confirm that at approximately 12:30am today we were called to reports of a stabbing in #Birmingham city centre.



We immediately attended, along with colleagues from the ambulance service. A number of other stabbings were reported in the area shortly after. — West Midlands Police (@WMPolice) September 6, 2020

We are aware of a number of injured people, but at the moment we are not in a position to say how many or how serious. However, all emergency services are working together at the scene, and making sure that those who are injured receive medical care. More: https://t.co/5CGvN5y0el — West Midlands Police (@WMPolice) September 6, 2020

Further, the police urged people to remain calm and vigilant. "We would urge you to remain calm (but vigilant) and to stay away from the area. To keep updated on what is happening please follow the @wmpolice twitter account," Police said in a statement.

Image: Representative/ Unsplash