UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Announces Month-long COVID-19 Lockdown

Amid increasing cases of COVID-19 infection, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that the country will enter into another month-long lockdown starting Thursday, November 5. The announcement was made in a virtual press conference held from Downing Street, just hours after the news of United Kingdom's COVID-19 infection tally crossing one million mark.

UK plans to enter month-long lockdown

As per the news conference that was broadcast live, the UK Prime Minister told the people that they had to stay indoors till early December and would only be permitted to leave their homes under specific circumstances and conditions. The month-long lockdown is scheduled to end on December 2 and during that time pubs, bars and restaurants around the country will be forced to close down yet again in an effort to curb the spread of the virus.

Under the new lockdown rules, UK people would only be allowed to leave their homes for specific reasons like work, school or shopping. Even non-essential shops like hairdressers and entertainment venues will be closed. During the lockdown, students will still be able to go to school or university which will remain open and jobs such as construction, where it is impossible to work from home, will be allowed to continue.

Boris Johnson added that after the lockdown ends on December 2, regions will go back to the tiered system, he also stated that Christmas will be very different this year and if UK takes tough measures now then restrictions could be eased around the festival.

The COVID-19 pandemic which saw its first outbreak in a wet market in Wuhan, China last year has now spread all across the world. The virus, named COVID-19 by the World Health Organisation, has infected over 45 million people worldwide with the global death toll crossing 1,000,000. The United Kingdom has reported more than one million COVID-19 cases and has a death toll of just over 46,000 people.

