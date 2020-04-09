Donald Trump Says 'ten Drugs Are In Clinical Trial' For COVID-19 Treatment In US

During the daily briefing of the coronavirus task force on April 8, United States President Donald Trump has claimed that “ten drugs are now in clinical trials” to heal COVID-19 disease. While US recently witnessed a spike of nearly two thousand fatalities in just 24 hours, Trump claimed that his administration is taking “unprecedented actions” to find new therapies without further delay.

As of April 9, US has recorded 435,289 confirmed cases with at least 14,818 fatalities. However, US President has said that American doctors are going to come up with “very special” things. Moreover while talking about hydroxychloroquine pills, Trump claimed that US has stocked up to 30 million such medicines that without any scientific evidence are believed to have shown positive results in some of the COVID-19 patients.

10 drugs are now in clinical trials, and the Trump Administration is working to make new therapies and treatments available without delay. pic.twitter.com/jJ0EVfNFUO — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 8, 2020

“The doctors, the lab technicians, the companies, I spoke to them yesterday; I spoke again today. They are coming up with things that are, I think, I hope in the very near future are going to be very, very special, very important,” said Donald Trump.

Trump says America's economy will 'boom'

While the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus continues to tighten its grip around the world, United States President Donald Trump shared an optimistic vision for his country after it reopens. Trump tweeted on April 8 that once his “great country” reopens and the lockdown is lifted, their “economy will boom” in a way that people have not seen before. The US President even said that except the people who lost their family to coronavirus infection the ‘the horror of the invisible enemy shall be forgotten’.

Once we OPEN UP OUR GREAT COUNTRY, and it will be sooner rather than later, the horror of the Invisible Enemy, except for those that sadly lost a family member or friend, must be quickly forgotten. Our Economy will BOOM, perhaps like never before!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2020

After originating from China’s “wet markets”, the coronavirus has now claimed over 89,877 lives worldwide as of April 9. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 209 countries and has infected at least 1,536,091 people. Out of the total infections, 340,075 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries and the economy is struggling.

