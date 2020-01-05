This Was Boris Johnson's First Reaction To Qassem Soleimani's Killing

The Prime Minister of Britain Boris Johnson reportedly uttered the word 'F***' as the first reaction to the news of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Commander Qassem Soleimani's killing on January 3. According to international media reports, Israel was communicated about US President Donald Trump's directed airstrike in Baghdad but the UK was left unaware. Britain works alongside with the US and has stationed nearly 400 troops in the Middle East.

However, in his country, Johnson is being widely criticised for not cutting short his trip and 'holidaying' amidst the rising tensions between the Middle-East and the Western countries. On British PM's absence, Foreign Minister Dominic Raab has issued a statement and a travel advisory for its citizens to not travel in Iraq. Reportedly Raab also said that the nation has 'always recognised the aggressive threat' posed by Iran's Quds force which was led by Soleimani and urged 'all parties to de-escalate'.

Johnson criticised

While Johnson was currently on a vacation with girlfriend Carrie Symonds in the Carribean, the White House and the Pentagon confirmed that the head of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) was killed by US airstrike at Baghdad's international airport, along with six others. As per international reports, Johnson is expected to be back in Downing Street on January 5, however, the leaders from opposition urged the British PM to make statements on the killing on Soleimani.

Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Conservatives main opposition, the Labour Party wrote a letter to Johnson requesting an 'urgent Privy council briefing' on the domino effects on the UK of Soleimani's assassination. Corbyn also raised a number of questions to the ruling government who has not released any official statement regarding the consequences of the recent US airstrike. Corbyn, who has witnessed the worst Labour defeat in 70 years has not only taken this opportunity to criticise Johnson along with other labour MP's.

The reports also say that the UK was not warned about the airstrike in advance, however, a government source said that Johnson was being updated at all times during his holiday and will also meet the ministers on January 6 and the foreign leaders 'over the next few days'. While Labour leaders feel that British PM should 'cut short his trip', US and Iran have traded threats of 'revenge' on the killing of top commanders.

