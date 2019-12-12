Boris Johnson Didn't Show Up To His Own Constituency Husting

The United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson reportedly didn't show up at a husting in his own constituency and his absence from it has been notable over the past few weeks. Ali Milani, the Labour candidate running against Johnson also tweeted a photo of the empty chair where Johnson should have been sitting, saying that Johnson had been empty chaired. According to international media reports, in the end, the Prime Minister was replaced by Count Binface who reportedly said that he had to take the PM's seat and is also running for Johnson's seat at MP of Umbridge South Ruislip.

Tonight we had our local hustings. That empty chair is where @BorisJohnson was meant to be.



Those who come from the ‘born to rule’ political class believe they are above accountability.



My challenge, similar to @afneil: there is time. Any time, any place, show up and debate me. https://t.co/Z2VjeyXDeu pic.twitter.com/SAKZtiqsJN — Ali Milani (@ARMilani_) December 5, 2019

READ: British PM Boris Johnson Accused Of Hiding In Fridge To Avoid Interview

This is not the first time that Johnson was absent from a public event. Boris Johnson on the final day of election campaigning had been reportedly accused of hiding in a refrigerator in an attempt to dodge an interview with TV anchor Piers Morgan. According to international media reports, Johnson was ambushed by the Good Morning Britain producer, Jonathan Swain, during a pre-dawn visit to local business Modern Milkman, in Yorkshire. The footage of the incident has become an internet sensation and has been widely circulated with #fridgegate. Many netizens have also trolled the UK PM for hiding in the fridge.

Do you want a Prime Minister



who hides in fridge



to avoid answering questions,



OR



do you not?#GE2019 #FridgeGate



pic.twitter.com/KRx1B66yqF — Dr. Jennifer Cassidy (@OxfordDiplomat) December 11, 2019

READ: Jeremy Corbyn Uses Meme To Attack Boris Johnson's 25 Minute Flight

Johnson draws flak over dodging TV interview

In another incident, Johnson earlier failed to debate with one of the top political interviewers. The televised debate preceded his final debate with the main opposition leader before elections. Johnson had earlier declined to be interviewed by the said TV host cum politician, Andrew Neil, though four other major party leaders had already faced him. In the interview, Neil said he wanted to put questions of trust to Johnson. The episode was shot on December 5, night after which the host told viewers the series of 30-minute leaders' interviews was done on their behalf to scrutinize and hold to account those who would govern us.

READ: 'Boris Ko Humein Jitana Hai': Conservatives Call To British Indians Ahead Of Elections

READ: Riding Cycle On The Pavement Is Boris Johnson's 'naughtiest Thing'