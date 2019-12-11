British PM Boris Johnson Accused Of Hiding In Fridge To Avoid Interview

The United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the final day of election campaigning has been reportedly accused of hiding in a refrigerator in an attempt to dodge an interview with TV anchor Piers Morgan. According to international media reports, Johnson was ambushed by the Good Morning Britain producer, Jonathan Swain, during a pre-dawn visit to local business Modern Milkman, in Yorkshire. The footage of the incident has become an internet sensation and has been widely circulated with #fridgegate. Many netizens have also trolled the UK PM for hiding in the fridge. In response to the incident, Morgan also took to twitter.

Cowardice is never a good look... https://t.co/MT4lGSY5rf — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 11, 2019

Do you want a Prime Minister



who hides in fridge



to avoid answering questions,



OR



do you not?#GE2019 #FridgeGate



pic.twitter.com/KRx1B66yqF — Dr. Jennifer Cassidy (@OxfordDiplomat) December 11, 2019

READ: Jeremy Corbyn Uses Meme To Attack Boris Johnson's 25 Minute Flight

In the video Swain can be seen approaching Johnson, he asked, “Morning prime minister, would you come on Good Morning Britain, prime minister?” Johnson’s aide can be heard mouthing “oh for f**** sake” in response. Swain further goes on to say: “I’ve just had a reaction from one of the minders. OK, no need to push, thank you very much,” with Reid exclaiming, “The look on his face, that minder.” The aide was later identified as the PM’s press secretary, Rob Oxley. When Swain presses the prime minister, stating he was live on the show, Johnson replied “I’ll be with you in a second” and walked off, before Piers exclaims “he’s gone into the fridge”. According to international media reports, the conservative sources insisted that Johnson was 'not hiding' in the fridge but instead his aides were taking a moment to prepare the UK PM for a separate interview.

READ: 'Boris Ko Humein Jitana Hai': Conservatives Call To British Indians Ahead Of Elections

Johnson draws flak over dodging TV interview

In another incident, Johnson on December 6 failed to debate with one of the top political interviewers. The televised debate preceded his final debate with the main opposition leader before elections. Johnson had earlier declined to be interviewed by the said TV host cum politician, Andrew Neil, though four other major party leaders had already faced him. In the interview, Neil said he wanted to put questions of trust to Johnson. The episode was shot on December 5, night after which the host told viewers the series of 30-minute leaders' interviews was done on their behalf to scrutinize and hold to account those who would govern us.

READ: Roger Federer Is The Most Popular Sportsman In The World Ahead Of Messi: Boris Becker

READ: Riding Cycle On The Pavement Is Boris Johnson's 'naughtiest Thing'