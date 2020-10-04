Boris Johnson's Popularity Plunges To A Record Low Over Handling Of UK’s COVID-19 Crisis

The United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson's popularity among Conservatives has slipped to a record low since his government assumed power in the country. According to a new survey of Tory members on the ConservativeHome website, Boris Johnson recorded the second-lowest net satisfaction ratings among all cabinet members with only Education Secretary Gavin Williamson trailing behind him. The negative ratings are the direct result of Johnson's COVID-19 handling that has pushed the country into an unprecedented health crisis.

Johnson also recorded his first negative ratings since 2019, when he was elected the prime minister in a historic election. Johnson recorded -10.3 ratings in the survey published by ConservativeHome on October 3. This came ahead of the crucial annual conference of the Conservative Party on Saturday, where the Tories discussed the looming financial crisis, mass unemployment, ongoing health crisis, among other things.

Labour Party takes poll lead

Recently, the Conservatives-led by Boris Johnson faced another setback when for the first time since 2019, the Labour Party took a lead in the Observer's Opinium poll. Labour Party now has a three-point lead over the Conservatives with the poll projecting public support of 42 percent and 39 percent respectively for either party. As per the poll, Boris Johnson's approval ratings dropped to the lowest since the pandemic began, sliding down from -6 percent to -12 percent.

The approval ratings of the Conservative Party fell because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, that has affected the United Kingdom the worst in the region. The Conservatives enjoyed a huge 26-point lead just six months ago before the disease hit the country. PM Boris Johnson's handling of the outbreak is being criticised a lot because of the unprecedented deaths the country has recorded. The UK has over 4,29,000 cases and more than 42,000 deaths to date, according to the British Health Department.

(Image Credit: AP)