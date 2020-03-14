'Brave': UK Shopkeeper Fights Off Armed Robber With Chilli Powder, Watch Video

In a heroic incident, the video of a courageous shopkeeper chasing away a robber brandishing a knife has gone viral on the internet. The commendable act took place when the knife-wielding robber demanded cash from the shopkeeper. Instinctively, the sharp-witted shopkeeper grabbed a packet of chilli powder from beneath the counter and attacked!

Weekend burglary

The incident took place a few minutes before the shop was supposed to get closed down by its owner. It happened at A1 Convenience Store in the Kingstanding area of Birmingham, UK. What follows happens to be a rather witty and horrifying, yet a very hilarious attempt at chasing away an armed burglar.

Police want to speak to him following an attempted armed robbery at a One Stop store in Shirestone Road, Tile Cross, Birmingham at 9pm on Sunday 24 March.



A man armed with a knife approached the shop worker demanding access to the safe. pic.twitter.com/nx4NNH8PEb — West Midlands Alerts (@WMidsAlerts) April 16, 2019

Chilli powder weapon

The footage of this act of bravery was recovered from the CCTV camera of the shop wherein the masked burglar is seen dressed in a black outfit from head-to-toe, threatening the shopkeeper for money, lingering to and fro for a while showcasing a knife in his hands. The fearless shopkeeper, however, is seen spontaneously getting his hands on a handful of chilli powder and attacking the robber with it.

Surprised, the burglar runs away shocked after coming in contact with the spice and in dismay as his plan of robbing the shopkeeper flushed down the drain. The shop-owner, though petrified yet impressed with himself, rushes out relieved on chasing the burglar away without having to loose nothing but a handful of chilli powder, that too for a stupendous cause.

As per reports, the shopkeeper has not yet reported the incident that could possibly have proved fatal, to the police authorities. He, however, released the CCTV video online.

