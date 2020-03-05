Viral Video Of Nik Wallenda Walking Over Masaya Volcano Will Blow Your Mind; Watch

American Acrobat Nik Wallenda recently impressed the masses with his extraordinary stunt. Nik Wallenda walked on a rope that was above an active volcano which made him the first man in history to do such a thing. On Wednesday, Nik Wallenda walked over the Masaya Volcano in Nicaragua, Central America.

According to a leading news portal, Nik Wallenda completed his walk over the Masaya Volcano in about 31 minutes. There were several cameras that were tracking every move of Nik Wallenda. It was a dreadful sight to watch Nik Wallenda pass the Masaya Volcano drenched in sweat and praising God for his path.

Nik Wallenda was seen wearing goggles, a gas mask as he had to stay away from the harmful gases released by the Masaya volcano, and a thick sole shoe. It was also reported that his shoes were specially made to protect his feet from the heat and the wire. Watch the video below.

What would you be thinking if you were in Nik's shoes right now? #VolcanoLivewithNikWallenda pic.twitter.com/uXFQH2ujWD — Nik Wallenda (@NikWallenda) March 5, 2020

Also read | TikTok Star Jason Clark Talks About His Near-death Experience While Making A Viral Video

Off the wire and into the history books! What an incredible moment for Nik as he just touched down on the other side of the Masaya Volcano! Congratulations! #VolcanoLivewithNikWallenda pic.twitter.com/osN2l1A3bB — Nik Wallenda (@NikWallenda) March 5, 2020

Also read | Video Of Lynx Attacking Trainer Goes Viral, Netizens Furious

The stunt was live telecasted where several people were watching this incredible stunt of Nik Wallenda walking over the Masaya Volcano. Nik then gave an interview where he revealed that his walk over the Masaya Volcano was “mesmerising.” He also said that his walk over the Masaya volcano was difficult than his previous walk where he walked over the famous Grand Canyon. He also said that he had to face strong winds and for a moment, he also thought that he was going to fall as the wind was pushing him backwards.

Also read | Viral Video Shows Mother Bear Chasing Away 2 Tigers In Ranthambore National Park; Watch

Also read | A Viral Video Reveals A Math Trick So Simple That Would Make Even Shakuntala Devi Proud

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.