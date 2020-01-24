Brexit Bill Becomes Law After Queen Grants Royal Assent

Britain Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit bill finally became law after receiving royal assent from Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, just days ahead of the country's withdrawal from the European Union at the end of this month. The Bill was approved by the UK Parliament on Wednesday after the House of Lords backed down on the amendments that it had tried to secure earlier in the week.

Her Majesty the Queen has now granted #RoyalAssent to the #BrexitBill which therefore becomes the #BrexitAct. Enshrined in law, this enables the UK to leave the EU on 31st Jan. pic.twitter.com/hzv2o2bMfr — Steve Barclay (@SteveBarclay) January 23, 2020

It may be noted that the European Parliament still has to back the deal in a vote next week. Brexit has dominated British politics for the last three years which included the resignation of former prime minister Theresa May. Even though the House of Commons had already passed the bill, House of Lords sent it back with five amendments. The British MPs rejected all five changes including the ones on child refugees. When the Bill was again sent to the upper house, the Lords backed down completing the passage in the parliament.

Brexit by Jan 31

The House of Commons has been able to pass the bills with overwhelming votes as Johnson is leading the way to ensure the impending Brexit by January 31. The Conservative Party won the recently-concluded general elections with an overwhelming majority. The huge victory margin is considered as strong support from the people of Britain towards the Brexit since Conservatives had contested the election with a central theme of ‘Get Brexit Done’.

(with ANI inputs)