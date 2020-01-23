Brexit Party MEP Confuses Twitter With Her Comments About UK's Fishermen And Brexit

Brexit Party MEP June Mummery has confused many UK Netizens with a new video uploaded on Twitter where she talks about the British fishing industry in relation to Brexit which is scheduled for January 31. Many netizens, especially those who were against Brexit and part of the 'Remainer' campaign have called it a 'light bulb' moment for the MEP

Brexit Party member causes confusion

In the video, Mummery tackles the topic of how even after Brexit, the British fishing industry will be under the control of the EU for a full 11 months and the EU will have total and unchecked powers over British waters.

Attending the penultimate session of the #EuropeanParliament’s #FisheriesCommittee #PECHcommittee) with #BritishMEPs. The big question now is, who will be here to hold these people to account while they still control Britain’s waters, but the UK has no representation? pic.twitter.com/5gB2fKHYu9 — June Mummery (@june_mummery) January 20, 2020

I can't believe that after supporting #UKfisheries and #coastalcommunities, @BorisJohnson will abandon them to unchecked #EU control for 11 months. With less than two weeks to go before #Brexit, it is paramount we have an oversight mechanism on EU fisheries policy. pic.twitter.com/FG1SR8NKyJ — June Mummery (@june_mummery) January 21, 2020

Her comments have created confusion for many. Multiple Remainers have pointed out that she should've already known about this, and this is one of the reasons they were against Brexit in the first place.

Good grief. I mean wow. — Seb Dance MEP 🌹🇪🇺 (@SebDance) January 21, 2020

It's literally what you campaigned for. https://t.co/Ns6xanIJ3v — Lucy Hampton (@ClearlyPossible) January 21, 2020

I'm no expert, but apparently neither is June. https://t.co/T3v0XwsAIs — Bloke From Barnsley #NoParty #FSFA #R4OR (@nickynoo007) January 21, 2020

And in next week's episode, Brexit Party can't believe we're losing all our trade deals. Stay tuned folks... https://t.co/2SGQJp73E8 — Michael 🌱 (V) (@changed_gear) January 21, 2020

Brexit party MEP doubles down on her shock and horror that Brexit means no longer having a say on EU policy- but of course people knew what they were voting for 🤦‍♀️ https://t.co/slubBtZdfq — Andy Conway Morris🕷🔸🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇪🇺 (@andymoz78) January 22, 2020

Others pointed out that earlier Brexit Party leader and Founder was the also UK's Representative on the EU Fisheries Committee, so he should've also known the impact Brexit would have on UK's fishermen.

Wasn't Farage the UK Rep on the EU Fisheries Committee? However, he was too busy taking freebies from his Billionaire mates and never turned up to represent us. I suppose you reap what you sow. https://t.co/9frtUs8hgp — Sean (@WalkingForEU) January 22, 2020

