Brexit Party MEP Confuses Twitter With Her Comments About UK's Fishermen And Brexit

UK News

Brexit Party MEP member June Mummery caused a stir online with her comments about 'British fishers' and the upcoming Brexit and the lasting effects after Brexit

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
Brexit

Brexit Party MEP June Mummery has confused many UK Netizens with a new video uploaded on Twitter where she talks about the British fishing industry in relation to Brexit which is scheduled for January 31. Many netizens, especially those who were against Brexit and part of the 'Remainer' campaign have called it a 'light bulb' moment for the MEP 

Brexit Party member causes confusion

In the video, Mummery tackles the topic of how even after Brexit, the British fishing industry will be under the control of the EU for a full 11 months and the EU will have total and unchecked powers over British waters.

Her comments have created confusion for many. Multiple Remainers have pointed out that she should've already known about this, and this is one of the reasons they were against Brexit in the first place.

 

Others pointed out that earlier Brexit Party leader and Founder was the also UK's Representative on the EU Fisheries Committee, so he should've also known the impact Brexit would have on UK's fishermen.

Published:
