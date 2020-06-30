Britain 'deeply Concerned' Over China's Adoption Of Hong Kong Security Law

Britain’s Foreign Minister Dominic Raab has raised concerns over the reports of Chinese parliament passing the controversial national security legislation on June 30. Calling it a “grave step”, Raab said that Britain is “deeply concerned” by the unconfirmed reports has Beijing has passed the national security law.

“Once we have seen the full legislation, we will make a further statement,” he added.

Last month, China’s National People’s Congress introduced the controversial bill aimed at “establishing and improving” the legal system of Hong Kong to “safeguard national security”. Wang Chen, Vice Chairman of NPC, had said that the recent protests and violence in the territory challenged the bottom line of the ‘One Country, Two Systems' principle and threatened national sovereignty, security and development interests.

However, critics opined that the bill was introduced to curb the autonomy of people of Hong Kong who vehemently protested against extradition bill, leaving the city in a turmoil for months. Britain, along with the US, Canada and Australia, issued a joint statement on May 28 criticising the security bill. The signatories had expressed “deep concern” over the security law saying the international community has a significant and long-standing stake in Hong Kong’s prosperity and stability.

Read: China's Mouthpiece Claims 'US Cannot Frighten Hong Kong, Let Along Beijing'

Violates Sino-British Joint Declaration

They claimed that China’s decision to impose the security law on Hong Kong is in direct conflict with its international obligations under the principles of the legally-binding, UN-registered Sino-British Joint Declaration. It said that direct imposition of national security legislation on Hong Kong by the Beijing authorities would dramatically erode Hong Kong’s autonomy and the system that made it so prosperous,

“It also raises the prospect of prosecution in Hong Kong for political crimes, and undermines existing commitments to protect the rights of Hong Kong people,” the statement read.

The details of the legislation will be out later on June 30 and it is expected to come into force from July 1, the day when Hong Kong returned to Chinese rule in 1997. Meanwhile, the European Union has also deplored the decision to adopt the controversial law saying it will seriously undermine the high degree of Hong Kong's autonomy.

Read: China Imposes Visa Restrictions On US Officials Over Opposition On Hong Kong Security Law