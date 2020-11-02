Watch Dogs Legion: Can You Recruit The Queen? Is Recruiting Her Majesty A Possibility?

Watch Dogs Legion is all about the hype right now. Players are pouring into the game in huge numbers and trying out Ubisoft’s latest installment to the Watch Dogs franchise. Watch Dogs Legion has given the players the ability to recruit any character from the open-world into their team. As the game is based in London, some players have been asking, can you recruit the Queen in Watch Dogs Legion.

Watch Dogs Legion Can you recruit the Queen

Having the ability to recruit and playing as any character from the open world is a very fresh and interesting approach to gaming mechanics. Players for years have been using a set of playable characters in the game, but now Watch Dogs Legion has made it possible to play as any number of characters available in the open world of the game. Players can build a team of playable characters and recruit them according to their skill set to make the team as lethal as possible. The goal of this team is the overthrow of the governing body of London.

Watch Dogs Legion is based in London and naturally the players though as the Queen resides in London. There might be a possibility for the players to recruit the Queen of England into their team of convicts. Unfortunately for the players, this isn’t something that is possible to perform. Players can visit Buckingham Palace and also customize their character to look like her too, but there’s no possible way in the game to recruit her majesty into the team. So the answer to can you recruit the queen in Watch Dogs Legion is no, you cannot recruit the queen in Watch Dogs Legion.

Watch Dogs Legion Hitman

One of the ways of making a player’s team extremely lethal is hiring a Hitman. Finding a Hitman can be a difficult process in the game, fortunately for the players, there is a sure-shot way of recruiting a hitman in Watch Dogs: Legion. Hitmen are very useful and strong recruits. They carry the strongest weapons in the game, a Desert Eagle pistol, and a G36 Assault Rifle. Hitmen can also perform Gunkata takedowns and dodge rolls, making them an ideal recruit in the game.

Watch Dogs Legion Beekeeper

One of the best-skilled operatives is Beekeeper. Beekeepers aren’t your average bee handlers in Watch Dogs: Legion. The Beekeeper in Watch Dogs: Legion can control a swarm of robotic bees that can help stun and inflict damage on enemies. The Beekeeper also has a flashy gold uniform. A Beekeeper can be found near the parks in London. They are located near the hives that look like chrome honeycombs. Another way the player can get his hands on a Beekeeper is by completing the City of London Borough missions.

