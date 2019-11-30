British Ecological Society Announces Best Images Of 'Capturing Ecology' Competition

The British Ecological Society announced the names of the winners of a photography competition themed as ‘Capturing Ecology’ on November 29. The competition was focused on capturing images that represent flora and fauna across the Earth.

The British Ecological Society on its official website released the winning images of the photography competition. The list comprised of winning images along with 15 highly appealing picture which was captured by the ecologists and the students of photography who value the diversity in nature. There were several themes and topics that were taken up by the photographers which included, “hypnotic textures of a birch forest, to a three-toed sloth making its way across a road, to a Southern white rhinoceros receiving its annual horn trimming to help protect it from poachers.”

Photography is a way one can reveal the rich reality of nature. The image which received the overall award was captured by Roberto García Roa, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Valencia. He captured the image of The Malagasy tree boa, green in color and non-venomous snake spice which is highly endemic to Madagascar. After winning the Best Picture award, he said, “Unfortunately, many areas of Madagascar are suffering huge anthropic pressures including poaching and fires, and big snakes are becoming increasingly difficult to see. During my visit to Madagascar, I had the pleasure of finding this outstanding snake and photographing it. To offer a dramatic scenario reflecting the conditions that these snakes are suffering, I used an external red light as a source of light and severe blurring to capture the environment.”

Professor Richard Bardgett, President of the BES, said that the image captures the snake beautifully, at the same time highlights the vulnerability of the species.

Nilanjan Chatterjee, who is currently pursuing a Ph.D. at the Wildlife Institute of India bagged the overall student award for picture image ‘Flames in flumes’. The photograph captures a blue color male plumbeous water-redstart who is looking for insects coming out from the water.

The panel included six eminent ecologists and award-winning wildlife photographer and the images will be exhibited at the Society's annual conference in Belfast next month.

