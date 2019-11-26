Photographer Xavi Bou Captures Flock Of Birds, Internet In Awe

Spanish photographer Xavi Bou has managed to steal the thunder on social media with his amazing series of images that have captured a flock of birds in flight. Bou condenses several seconds of movement into a single frame to create his stunning photographs. Bou is involved in a project called 'Ornitographies' where he uses digital manipulation to display flight paths of birds. According to Bou's website, Ornitographies is a balance between art and science, a nature-based dissemination project and a visual poetry exercise.

Read: Indian Couple's Wedding Photoshoot In Pool Of Mud Sends Internet Into Frenzy

Ornitographies

Although Ornitographies is a current project, it has a somewhat distant origin. Xavi Bou's admiration for nature, especially for birds arose during his childhood and since then the interest has continued to grow, eventually becoming the focus of his project.

Bou shares many of the photographs on his official Instagram handle, where his followers are left absolutely amazed at what he's managed to capture.

Read: Twitter Is LIT With Pictures Of 'India' Like You Have Never Seen Before; Check Photos

Detailing one of his works on social media, Bou explains how he managed to capture an unusually beautiful picture where a flock of birds broke their formation to turn on themselves for several seconds. Bou writes, "This is one of the most surprising images I've taken. Driving on a highway through Extremadura, Spain. I saw a large group of cranes flying in formation V. I left the highway at the next exit, just in time to prepare the camera and try to record how they flew over me. Unfortunately because of the fact that the battery was exhausted, I could not record that shot, but just a few seconds later those cranes broke the formation to turn on themselves for several seconds, something I had never seen."

Read: How To Take Photos On IPhone? Apple Now Teaching College Students Photography Lessons

Another photo marks the moment when cranes are caught in a 'short-migration' from the lagoon to the fields in Gallocanta. Bou explains, "In Gallocanta every year thousands of cranes spend the winter. During the day they feed in the fields and at night they sleep in the lagoon. So every morning and evening there is a short migration where groups of dozens of individuals are formed."

Read: These Photos Of Chris Hemsworth Water-surfing Will Make Your Day!