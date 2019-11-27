Anushka Sharma Brightens Up The Day For Her Fans With Her Latest Photographs

Anushka Sharma has created a niche for herself in Bollywood with her acting skills and uber-cool fashion sense. The actor recently launched her brand in the clothing industry called, Nush. Given that she has always slayed all her stylish looks and now that she is a fashion entrepreneur too, there is no way that the actor will not know a thing about the latest style and trends. Anushka is also an avid social media junkie as she keeps updating her fans with her activities. While many people post simple photographs on their social media handle, Anushka has a quirky way for posting her photos.

Today, Anushka Sharma posted few pictures on Instagram giving it a quirky touch. What was different about these photos was that she added flowers, a bright yellow outline, and cute purple hearts and much more to the picture. The actor also gave an inspirational write up where she hinted at making hay while the sun shines. The actor looks beautiful as she donned a black t-shirt, black jeans, a trench coat and completed the look with white sneakers and a black handbag. Check out the pictures below.

On the work front

On the professional front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in the film Zero which released on December 21, 2018. The movie was unfortunately not critically received well by the audience and movie critics. The film received a rating of 5.5 out of 10 on IMDb. Later, the actor has not appeared in any Bollywood film till date. According to reports, the actor will next be seen in a drama film, titled, Priceless. The film will be directed by Tarun Mansukhani and will feature Anushka Sharma, who will be seen sharing the big screen with Ek Villain actor Sidharth Malhotra. This will also be the first time that Sidharth and Anushka will be sharing the screen space together.

