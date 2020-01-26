The Debate
The Debate
British High Commission In India Extends R-Day Wishes, Celebrates 'vibrant Partnership'

UK News

The British High Commission in India took to Twitter and wished the citizens a 'Happy Republic Day', calling the partnership between the two States 'vibrant'.

British

The British High Commission in India on Sunday took to Twitter and wished the citizens of India a 'Happy Republic Day' on the 71st Republic Day. The High Commission stated that they are celebrating the "forward-looking" partnership of the United Kingdom and India. They posted a video on Twitter of their "rendition of Vande Mataram" on bagpipes.

The national capital is currently hosting the grand 71st Republic Day parade. Jair Bolsonaro, who is on a four-day visit to India, is the Chief Guest for the parade. 

PM Modi pays homage 

Ahead of the Republic Day parade, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to fallen soldiers by laying a wreath at the recently inaugurated National War Memorial (NWM) in New Delhi. He also extended his greetings to countrymen on the occasion. 

Read: 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': UK MP Bob Blackman celebrates being conferred Padma Shri by India

Read: Indian Army greets citizens on Republic Day 2020: The video that will make you proud

The grand Republic Day Parade

The 90-minute long Republic Day parade commenced shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his respects at the National War Memorial near India Gate. As per the tradition, the Indian National Flag was unfurled with a booming 21-gun salute followed by the national anthem. The parade is commanded by Parade Commander Lieutenant General Asit Mistry, while Chief of Staff Major General Alok Kacker will be the parade, Second-in-Command. 

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are celebrating the occasion along with the chief guest, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, and other dignitaries, besides thousands of citizens at Rajpath. 

Read: 'Progress & prosper': Here's Defence min Rajnath Singh's wish for India on Republic Day

Read: 'Jai Hind!': Here's how PM Modi wished India a happy Republic Day 2020

LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA