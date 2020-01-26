British High Commission In India Extends R-Day Wishes, Celebrates 'vibrant Partnership'

The British High Commission in India on Sunday took to Twitter and wished the citizens of India a 'Happy Republic Day' on the 71st Republic Day. The High Commission stated that they are celebrating the "forward-looking" partnership of the United Kingdom and India. They posted a video on Twitter of their "rendition of Vande Mataram" on bagpipes.

The national capital is currently hosting the grand 71st Republic Day parade. Jair Bolsonaro, who is on a four-day visit to India, is the Chief Guest for the parade.

गणतंत्र दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाये



On India's #71stRepublicDay, we celebrate the vibrant and forward-looking partnership based on the shared democratic values and our dynamic #LivingBridge.



Happy #RepublicDayIndia pic.twitter.com/uPdt8sl7mT — UK in India🇬🇧🇮🇳 (@UKinIndia) January 26, 2020

PM Modi pays homage

Ahead of the Republic Day parade, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to fallen soldiers by laying a wreath at the recently inaugurated National War Memorial (NWM) in New Delhi. He also extended his greetings to countrymen on the occasion.

Read: 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': UK MP Bob Blackman celebrates being conferred Padma Shri by India

Prime Minister @narendramodi pays his respects to those who have fallen



Lays wreath at National War Memorial #RepublicDay2020 #RepublicDayIndia pic.twitter.com/UGwGgnzDML — PIB India (@PIB_India) January 26, 2020

Read: Indian Army greets citizens on Republic Day 2020: The video that will make you proud

The grand Republic Day Parade

The 90-minute long Republic Day parade commenced shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his respects at the National War Memorial near India Gate. As per the tradition, the Indian National Flag was unfurled with a booming 21-gun salute followed by the national anthem. The parade is commanded by Parade Commander Lieutenant General Asit Mistry, while Chief of Staff Major General Alok Kacker will be the parade, Second-in-Command.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are celebrating the occasion along with the chief guest, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, and other dignitaries, besides thousands of citizens at Rajpath.

Read: 'Progress & prosper': Here's Defence min Rajnath Singh's wish for India on Republic Day

Read: 'Jai Hind!': Here's how PM Modi wished India a happy Republic Day 2020