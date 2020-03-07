British Man Wins World's Best Mullet Award At Mulletfest In Australia

A British man has recently been crowned for having the world's best mullet hair cut. Rob Ayton won the honour at the annual Mullet fest that was held at Kurri Kurri, New South Wales. The event is held every year in Australia and honours the best mullet cuts in various styles ranging from every day, grubby, vintage, and extreme, among others.

Winner of the 'international category'

Rob Aryton is a graphic designer and according to reports got his first mullet haircut three years ago when he was in Australia. While he was not keen on the hairstyle at first, the hairstyle has grown on him since. As per reports, Rob got the haircut first as a joke but over the years he started growing it out and now his hair extends till his shoulder.

Reports have claimed that Rob had originally come to Australia to attend a skateboarding competition and the annual mullet fest had just happened to coincide with his trip. That allowed him to travel to Kurri Kurri and see the mullet fest itself.

In the International category, which Rob won, there were eight participants including himself and Rob claims that the experience was good fun and a good laugh. As per reports, Rob has claimed that his point of view in regards to mullets has greatly changed. Rob also added that growing a good mullet takes a lot of time and patience and he has had to deal with a lot of negative feedback with regards to his hairstyle.

Read: Raccoon Shot After Getting Drunk On Mulled Wine At Christmas Market

Read: Massive Developments In Nirav Modi-PNB Fraud Case: US Authorities Approached, CBI's Second FIR Decoded, Bank Accounts Seizes And Property Liquidation Being Mulled

According to reports, Rob has claimed that the feedback in the United Kingdom is not great for mullets but recently he has received some positive comments. While Rob won in the international category, Australian Paul Gee went on to win the illustrious 'Best Mullet of them All'.

Some very worthy contenders for the “best mullet” award at today’s Mullet-fest in Kurri Kurri. Six categories including everyday, junior, grubby, female, ranga and overall winner. @1233newcastle pic.twitter.com/oaUBpbvDmh — Annabelle Regan (@regan_annabelle) February 24, 2018



Read: Coronavirus: Australian Newspaper Prints 8 Extra Pages To Help Amid Toilet Paper Crisis

Read: Australia Announces 1 Billion Dollars To Fight Spread Of Coronavirus