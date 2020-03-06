Coronavirus: Australian Newspaper Prints 8 Extra Pages To Help Amid Toilet Paper Crisis

The hashtags #ToiletPaperEmergency or the great #ToiletPaperApocalypse have been trending on Twitter. People fearful of the coronavirus have caused toilet paper sales to skyrocket, resulting in a deficit in supply in Australia. An Australian newspaper has come up with a hilarious solution to the problem.
The newspaper has decided to add eight extra pages to their newspaper so that their readers can use those eight extra pages as a replacement for toilet paper if they are running low.
Australian newspaper prints extra eight pages to be used as toilet paper to help readers tackle shortage https://t.co/94AtqbPhbU— Jesmond Saliba (@SalibaJes) March 5, 2020
In the face of the increasing demand, a leading supermarket has decided to implement a 4 packet limit per customer.
We’ve implemented a 4 packet limit on toilet paper to ensure more customers can access stock. The vast majority of products in our range remain available & we're working hard with our suppliers to ramp up production & deliveries to restock shelves ASAP.https://t.co/1TUo2cwc41— Woolworths (@woolworths) March 3, 2020
Take a look at how Australians are handling the toilet paper shortage
I made a picture. Because when I went to my local supermarket, the toilet paper aisle was empty. #toiletpapercrisis #toiletpaperpanic #toiletpaperemergency pic.twitter.com/Ky7eYRPMXA— Kat Johnston (Fractured Lace) (@FracturedLace) March 6, 2020
Spotted outside a bakery in Far North Queensland today - more risky than leaving your wallet unattended. #ToiletPaperEmergency #ToiletPaperApocalypse #toiletpaperpanic #toiletpapershortage pic.twitter.com/QRlem48W0g— Fiona Lake (@FionaLakeAus) March 6, 2020
Saw this sign posted next to the front door of my work today, pls don't steal our toilet paper. #coronavirusaus #ToiletPaperEmergency pic.twitter.com/M5URSQYSDX— Brutalbic1 (@Brutalbic1) March 6, 2020
Meanwhile #downunder, we've had to ditch #CentralBank #Fiat due to the #coronavirus pandemic! 🤣#auspol #ToiletPaperApocalypse #ToiletPaperEmergency— Sovereignty77 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@sovereignity77) March 6, 2020
Staff perks only got me this sandpaper #toiletpaperpanic #ToiletPaperEmergency pic.twitter.com/nr5w0QzsVr— Alexander Barrett (@AlexUshigome) March 6, 2020
Phew look what we’ve found in the bathroom cabinet. A Xmas toilet roll Secret Santa pressie from years ago. Only to be opened in emergencies, or happy to sell to highest bidder #ToiletPaperEmergency #ToiletPaperApocalypse #toiletpapergate pic.twitter.com/iSJBGl6I4N— Ju Avril, here for biz but politics got in the way (@TemplesMarkets) March 6, 2020
Ok, you people need to calm down. Seriously. #ToiletPaperEmergency #toiletpapergate pic.twitter.com/HaxylJ0POL— Dr Bianca Fileborn, demanding bitch (@snappyalligator) March 6, 2020
#ToiletPaperEmergency— Dan Packer (@Dcpacker) March 5, 2020
When you actually need toilet paper, but the masses are stupid. pic.twitter.com/Is6LzHsy8j