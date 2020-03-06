Coronavirus: Australian Newspaper Prints 8 Extra Pages To Help Amid Toilet Paper Crisis

The hashtags #ToiletPaperEmergency or the great #ToiletPaperApocalypse have been trending on Twitter. People fearful of the coronavirus have caused toilet paper sales to skyrocket, resulting in a deficit in supply in Australia. An Australian newspaper has come up with a hilarious solution to the problem.

Unnecessary panic

The newspaper has decided to add eight extra pages to their newspaper so that their readers can use those eight extra pages as a replacement for toilet paper if they are running low.

Australian newspaper prints extra eight pages to be used as toilet paper to help readers tackle shortage https://t.co/94AtqbPhbU

via Corporate Dispatch - CDENews #australia #news pic.twitter.com/YLYegyfuKY — Jesmond Saliba (@SalibaJes) March 5, 2020



In the face of the increasing demand, a leading supermarket has decided to implement a 4 packet limit per customer.

We’ve implemented a 4 packet limit on toilet paper to ensure more customers can access stock. The vast majority of products in our range remain available & we're working hard with our suppliers to ramp up production & deliveries to restock shelves ASAP.https://t.co/1TUo2cwc41 — Woolworths (@woolworths) March 3, 2020



Take a look at how Australians are handling the toilet paper shortage

I made a picture. Because when I went to my local supermarket, the toilet paper aisle was empty. #toiletpapercrisis #toiletpaperpanic #toiletpaperemergency pic.twitter.com/Ky7eYRPMXA — Kat Johnston (Fractured Lace) (@FracturedLace) March 6, 2020

Spotted outside a bakery in Far North Queensland today - more risky than leaving your wallet unattended. #ToiletPaperEmergency #ToiletPaperApocalypse #toiletpaperpanic #toiletpapershortage pic.twitter.com/QRlem48W0g — Fiona Lake (@FionaLakeAus) March 6, 2020

Saw this sign posted next to the front door of my work today, pls don't steal our toilet paper. #coronavirusaus #ToiletPaperEmergency pic.twitter.com/M5URSQYSDX — Brutalbic1 (@Brutalbic1) March 6, 2020

Phew look what we’ve found in the bathroom cabinet. A Xmas toilet roll Secret Santa pressie from years ago. Only to be opened in emergencies, or happy to sell to highest bidder #ToiletPaperEmergency #ToiletPaperApocalypse #toiletpapergate pic.twitter.com/iSJBGl6I4N — Ju Avril, here for biz but politics got in the way (@TemplesMarkets) March 6, 2020

