Coronavirus: Australian Newspaper Prints 8 Extra Pages To Help Amid Toilet Paper Crisis

Rest of the World News

Australian newspaper has come up with a hilarious solution to the problem of out of stock toilet papers. It has printed extra pages to be used as toilet paper.

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
Newspaper prints 8 extra pages amidst toilet paper emergency

The hashtags #ToiletPaperEmergency or the great #ToiletPaperApocalypse have been trending on Twitter. People fearful of the coronavirus have caused toilet paper sales to skyrocket, resulting in a deficit in supply in Australia. An Australian newspaper has come up with a hilarious solution to the problem.

Unnecessary panic

The newspaper has decided to add eight extra pages to their newspaper so that their readers can use those eight extra pages as a replacement for toilet paper if they are running low.


In the face of the increasing demand, a leading supermarket has decided to implement a 4 packet limit per customer.


Take a look at how Australians are handling the toilet paper shortage

 

 

 

First Published:
