COVID-19: UK PM Says 'cannot Now Go Back To Square One, Can’t Risk Second Outbreak'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned that the surging rate of COVID-19 cases in some countries was a clear sign that the UK should not proceed "too fast or too recklessly". The British leader also reckoned that the nation could not return to "square one" of infections. This comes as the UK reported 226,463 cases out of which 32,692 have died.

Read: Premier League Return: No Fans In Stadiums Until Cure Is Found, Warns UK PM Boris Johnson

Speaking at the parliament, Johnson said, "What we are doing is entirely conditional and provisional. The UK has made a huge amount of progress. The people of this country have worked incredibly hard to get the R down. We cannot now go back to square one. We can’t risk a second outbreak, and we will do everything to avoid that.”

'Conditional plan'

Previously, Johnson announced a “conditional plan”, starting May 13, to reopen the country after months of lockdown. Meanwhile, reacting to a picture of crowded London buses circulating online, he said that he did not want to see crowing in public transport. He added that the authorities were working closely with Transport for London (TFL) to ensure more capacity. Discouraging citizens from going to work during peak hours, he asked TFL to lay more tube trains when necessary throughout the day.

Read: Boris Johnson Reveals 'conditional Plan' To Reopen UK Amid COVID-19 Scare

In his address on May 10, Johnson said that that the people who were having trouble working remotely like the ones working in the manufacturing or construction industry, can resume work in their office spaces from May 13 but are advised to avoid public transport to maintain social distancing. Even though UK PM stressed the "COVID Alert System" with five levels that will determine the extent of lockdown, he hoped that the next step involving students to return to some schools will be reached “at the earliest by June 1”. It would also include the reopening of some shops but alerted that it would only take place if supported by science.

Read: Ben Stokes Invokes Funny Memes On Twitter For Praising Boris Johnson's Speech

Read: Gary Neville, Shearer Cast Doubt On Premier League Return Post PM Boris Johnson's Comments