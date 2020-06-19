British PM Boris Johnson Greets France's Macron With Namaste, Has Confusing Interaction

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, when social distancing and face masks have become a norm, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson greeted French President Emmanuel Macron upon his visit with a Namaste. According to reports, Macron was visiting London to commemorate the 80th anniversary of former French President Charles de Gaulle's appeal to resist the Nazis during World War II.

A video shared on social media showed the European leaders greeting each other with a Namaste. Emmanuel Macron was seen greeting Boris Johnson from a distance and both the leaders posed for pictures. As they stood outside 10 Downing Street, Boris Johnson made a big show of displaying to reporters that they were emphasising social distancing, his flapping of hands to display one-arm-distance (from his end) even coming close to catching Macron out, as he almost mistook it as an offer to shake hands. However, the two then coordinated and stood on either side off the red carpet.

Prince Charles, Dutchess Camilla greet Macron

Macron later met with Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, whom he also greeted from a safe distance. Meanwhile, it was noted that all of them greeted each other with folded hands.

The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall have formally received The President of the French Republic at Clarence House. 🇫🇷



Today marks the 80th anniversary of General de Gaulle’s ‘Appel’ to the French population to resist the German occupation of France during WWII. pic.twitter.com/eslkUTQOtZ — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) June 18, 2020

This is not the first time when people including world leaders have adopted the Indian style of saying hello, following fears of the spread of the virus through physical contact with an affected person. In the wake of the ongoing situation, Namaste has been adopted all over the world.

UK Eases Lockdown

Boris Johnson had earlier announced the easing of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, allowing people to meet up to five friends in public outdoor places. While taking to Twitter, Johnson informed the new lockdown rules in England and claimed that the measures will bring ‘joy and relief for many’. While he reminded people to keep two metres distance, he also urged people to wash hands regularly.

As of June 18, there are over 8,555,400 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world which includes 455,200 fatalities worldwide, as per the latest data provided by the World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday.

