Britons Wave Flags To Cheer As UK Leave European Union Post Brexit

After 47 years of membership, Britain finally left the European Union on January 31. To mark the occasions thousands to Britishers were present outside parliament, celebrating Britains departure from the EU. Almost 5,000 people also gathered near the Prime Minister's Downing Street office to celebrate the moment.

Party at Parliament square

The Parliament Square was absolutely packed as Brexit Party member, Nigel Farage gave a speech. While addressing the crowd, Farage said that with Britains exit fro the European Union they had changed the entire landscape of Britain and also added that this was probably the most important point in modern history for Britain.

Well, just back from the Parliament Square Brexit party.

Despite what MSM are saying or not saying, I can tell you the atmosphere was electric. pic.twitter.com/QeY8zIuYQS — Trevor Honeyman (@TrevorHoneyman) February 1, 2020

Read: Brexit Offers UK A Chance To Fix Immigration System, Restore Control: British Think Tank

Read: Brexit: Ex-PM Theresa May Calls It 'delivering Results'; EU Leaders Call It 'emotional'

During his final speech at the EU parliament, Farage while addressing the EU parliament said that he hopes that Britain's decision to leave the EU will inspire other nations to begin a discussion about

RT winningatmylife: What an amazing night for England! A privilege to have been there tonight 🇬🇧 Some pics from down in the thick of it in ParlimentSquare. pic.twitter.com/rYoenenPgD — SebGorkaTweets (@SebGorkaTweets) February 1, 2020

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressed the nation an hour before the deal came into effect. In a video, he said, "This is the moment when the dawn breaks and the curtain goes up on a new act in our great national drama. And yes it is partly about using these new powers – this recaptured sovereignty – to deliver the changes people voted for. Whether that is by controlling immigration or creating freeports or liberating our fishing industry or doing free trade deals. Or simply making our laws and rules for the benefit of the people of this country. And of course, I think that is the right and healthy and democratic thing to do because for all its strengths and for all its admirable qualities, the EU has evolved over 50 years in a direction that no longer suits this country. And that is a judgment that you, the people, have now confirmed at the polls.”

Read: Brexit: From Institutions To Trade, What Changes After The UK-EU Divorce?

Read: Jim Davidson Helps Unveil Portrait Of Nigel Farage Entitled Mr Brexit Ahead Of EU Exit