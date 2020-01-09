Buckingham Palace Responds To Duke And Duchess' Decision To Step Back From Royal Duties

The Buckingham Palace recently issued a statement regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to step back from their royal duties. The statement mentioned the talks with Prince Harry and his wife Meghan were still at an early stage regarding their stepping back from royal duties.

Stepping back from Royal Duties

The statement from Queen Elizabeth's Buckingham Palace said they were trying to understand the royal couple's decision to take a different approach. The statement also added that there were procedures to be followed and decisions to be made which are very complicated in nature and therefore the talks were still in their early stages.

This statement comes after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Wednesday night announced their decision to step back as 'Senior members' of the Royal Family. The Duke and Duchess will be dividing their time between the United Kingdom and North America. The couple took to their official Instagram page and stated that they intend to "work to become financially independent."

The couple took to Instagram and issued a statement over their decision to take a step back from royal duties, where they announced that after becoming financially independent they wish to set up a charity of their own as well. In their post, they also stated that this move will allow their family to take the much-needed space to grow into the next chapter of their lives.

Read: Malala Yousafzai And Megan Ranipoe Pose Together, Netizens Pour Love

Read: Megan Rapinoe Asks Lionel Messi, Ronaldo To Speak Up Against Sexism And Racism In Football

In October last year, the royal couple expressed their struggles with media spotlights. Meghan Markle also admitted that motherhood was difficult for her with the media's constant interest.

Further, the Dutchess had reportedly sent out a legal notice against a newspaper in October last year for "unlawfully" publishing one of her private letters. Notably, the couple recently returned from their six-week trip to Canada.

Read: Colin Kaepernick, Megan Rapinoe Among The Most Influential Sports Persons Of The Decade

Read: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry To 'step Back As Senior Members Of The Royal Family'