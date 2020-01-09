Meghan Markle And Prince Harry To 'step Back As Senior Members Of The Royal Family'

In a big announcement, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Wednesday night announced to step back as 'Senior members' of the Royal Family. As per a statement released by Buckingham Palace, they will be dividing their time between the United Kingdom and North America.

Royal Announcement

The couple took to their official Instagram page and stated that they intend to "work to become financially independent." The couple took to Instagram and issued a statement over their step back.

Earlier struggles of the couple

In October last year, the royal couple had revealed their struggles with the media spotlight. Meghan Markle had also admitted that motherhood was difficult for her with the media's constant interest.

Further, the Dutchess had also sent out a legal notice against a newspaper in October last year for "unlawfully" publishing one of her private letters. The couple recently returned from their six-week trip to Canada.

