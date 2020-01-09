Meghan Markle And Prince Harry To 'step Back As Senior Members Of The Royal Family'

In a big announcement, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Wednesday night announced to step back as 'Senior members' of the Royal Family. As per a statement released by Buckingham Palace, they will be dividing their time between the United Kingdom and North America.
The couple took to their official Instagram page and stated that they intend to "work to become financially independent." The couple took to Instagram and issued a statement over their step back.
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
In October last year, the royal couple had revealed their struggles with the media spotlight. Meghan Markle had also admitted that motherhood was difficult for her with the media's constant interest.
Further, the Dutchess had also sent out a legal notice against a newspaper in October last year for "unlawfully" publishing one of her private letters. The couple recently returned from their six-week trip to Canada.
